Taunting will not be tolerated in the NFL this season

The National Football League released its 2021 Rule Changes & Points of Emphasis video on Tuesday and made it clear that taunting will not be tolerated.

Two taunting violations will lead to an automatic ejection from the game, and the player could also be subject to fines and a suspension.

“The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field,” competition committee chairman Rich McKay said in the video. “We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule is not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field. Game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules, and players and coaches are reminded that two taunting penalties committed by an individual player will result in automatic disqualification.

“In addition, the taunting player may be fined and/or suspended depending on the severity of the actions.”

Information on the rest of the rule changes and points of emphasis can be found in the video below.

