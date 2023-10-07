Taulia Tagovailoa scores in third quarter as Maryland tests Ohio State

This would have to be one of the surprises on the first Saturday in October.

Maryland was undefeated coming into Columbus for its Big Ten clash with Ohio State.

The Terps were giving the Buckeyes fits into the third quarter. They even took the lead when Taulia Tagovailoa scored on a TD run.

If the name sounds familiar, it is because he is the brother of Tua Tagovailoa.

TAULIA DOES IT ALL BY HIMSELF 😤@TerpsFootball strikes first in the second half 🐢#sponsoredby @Wendys pic.twitter.com/P8cXEfi2gV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

The Buckeyes came back with a score of their own to tie the game at 17.

