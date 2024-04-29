Taulia Tagovailoa will participate in Seahawks' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis

The brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting a chance.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, former Alabama and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will participate next weekend in the Seahawks' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Seahawks currently have three quarterbacks on the roster — Geno Smith, Sam Howell, and undrafted free agent Chevon Cordeiro from San Jose State.

Tagovailoa had petitioned the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility. The request was denied.

On Saturday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Taulia was on his draft board, but that Tua had not been lobbying for the team to draft his younger brother.