Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in Cardinals' rookie minicamp on tryout basis

Taulia Tagovailoa will continue his tryout tour of the NFC West this weekend.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Taulia, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will participate in the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

This past weekend, Taulia participated in the Seahawks' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He was not offered a spot on the 90-man offseason roster.

Taulia played college football at Alabama and then Maryland. He petitioned the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility earlier this year. The request was denied.

It's clearly an uphill climb for Taulia. He's absolutely motivated to make something happen for his pro football career.