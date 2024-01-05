Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal, which could affect Malachi Nelson’s future

Maryland Terrapin quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal, but with a twist. The quarterback is seeking a waiver to play an additional season. If the waiver is not granted, Tagovailoa would presumably enter the NFL draft. If he gets the waiver, however, the portal could change not just for Tagovailoa, but for Malachi Nelson, who has entered the portal after transferring out of USC.

First, let’s go to College Sports Wire’s story on Tagovailoa:

“Tagovailoa is technically out of eligibility at the moment, but (247Sports’ Chris) Hummer reported that he is seeking a waiver for an additional year. According to the report, the former Maryland quarterback will argue he burned a redshirt year in 2019 with the (Alabama) Crimson Tide when he played five games but twice only came on the field for two snaps.”

It doesn’t seem likely that the waiver will be granted. However, if the waiver is granted, the speculation surrounding Tagovailoa is that he might be interested in the Miami Hurricanes. Malachi Nelson and Miami have also been linked.

Tagovailoa going to Miami — if it happens — would presumably bump Nelson elsewhere. This might be why Nelson visited Boise State.

If Nelson continues to swing and miss in the portal, there is still a chance he could withdraw from the portal and return to USC as Miller Moss’s backup for 2024. That would not be a bad outcome for the Trojans.

