Taulia Tagovailoa becomes 1st Maryland QB to throw for 300 yards since 2013

It's been a while since a Maryland quarterback has had a decent passing performance. In fact, Taulia Tagovailoa became the first QB to throw for over 300 yards since 2013 for the program.

That was a whole conference ago for the Terrapins.

And Tagovailoa goes over 300 yards with more than nine minutes to play. Maryland's 300-yard passer drought is over after seven years. https://t.co/sRpdNHYfT0 — Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) October 31, 2020

Whether it was with his arm or his feet, Tagovailoa proved to be much more effective under center for head coach Mike Locksley's crew against Minnesota after struggling in a landslide loss to Northwestern in Week 1.

Right out of the gate, the offense got out to a hot start with Tagovailoa's first TD of his Terps career.

While at first glance the feat appears a startling one, Maryland's QB history in recent times has been a whirlwind of injuries and transfers. From current Western Kentucky's Tyrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill to Max Bortenschlager, the Terps haven't had proficient pass throwers the past couple seasons.

The last QB to throw over 300 yards for the College Park program was Caleb Rowe back in 2013 when the Terrapins were still a part of the ACC. Only three run-heavy FBS teams (Georgia Tech, Army, and Georgia Southern) have had longer such droughts.

He continued to shine on the final drive, dazzling with throws in between the seams to try and get Maryland in field goal position. Unfortunately for Maryland fans, a penalty and strange decision to let the clock run out with a timeout and a fourth down to play saw the game go to overtime. Tagovailoa finished regulation with 382 yards.

He went into the overtime period with a confidence that culminated in a two-yard touchdown rush that took every fiber of his extended left arm to reach the pylon. Kicker Joseph Petrino's extra point proved the winner as the Gophers would miss their extra-point attempt to seal Maryland's first Big Ten win in their last nine tries. Tagovailoa finished the game throwing 26-35 for 394 yards and three touchdowns.