Tauchman’s walk-off HR gives Cubs a sweep of Wrigley half of 2024 Crosstown Classic; White Sox tie franchise-record losing streak

CHICAGO — With one swing of the bat, a Palatine native ended the first half of the 2024 Crosstown Classic in the Cubs’ favor.

The misery of the White Sox, however, continues.

In a game that started and ended with a solo homer, Mike Tauchman — who hails from Palatine in the northwest suburbs — hit a game-ending drive into the Wrigley Field left-center bleachers on the second pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning off White Sox closer Michael Kopech, lifting the Cubs to their second straight 7-6 victory over the South Siders.

The White Sox led Tuesday’s game, 5-0, and Wednesday’s game, 5-1. But they couldn’t hang on in either one to halt a losing streak that’s now 13 games, which is the longest slide in the majors this season and matches the 1924 team for the single-season franchise record in that ignominious category.

The last-place White Sox are now 15-47 and have led by at least two runs at one point in each of their last five losses, including a sweep in Milwaukee last weekend at the hands of the Brewers.

Still, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol — who brushed off questions about his job security before Wednesday’s game — says he likes the way his team is playing lately.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of these guys,” Grifol said after another tough loss Wednesday. “These guys are playing good baseball and they are giving us everything they got, and that’s what I ask them to do every day.

“Play as hard as you can, and that’s what they are doing.”

The White Sox return to Guaranteed Rate Field trying to avoid a franchise-record losing streak when they open a four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Cubs find a way

The Cubs, meanwhile, won their third consecutive Crosstown Classic game in their final at-bat, including Tuesday’s win, when they scored the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth, and the final matchup of last season, when Christopher Morel hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

“I love this group,” Tauchman said.

With Wednesday’s game tied, 6-6, Tauchman led off the bottom of the ninth against the flame-throwing Kopech. He sent a 98.4-mph fastball into the bleachers for his fifth homer of the season and his first career walk-off blast.

“He throws really hard. He’s got a great fastball,” Tauchman said of facing Kopech. “So you know in that situation, I personally feel like trying to be ready for anything else is foolish.”

Kopech (1-6) has allowed at least one run in three of his last four outings.

“Threw two pitches, they were both fastballs,” Kopech said. “Most of the league knows I’m going to be predominantly fastball. He was ready for it and put a good swing on it.”

Tauchman totaled two hits and scored three times, as the Cubs got back to .500 at 31-31 with their third victory in four games. They also pulled to five games behind the first-place Brewers, who were swept by the MLB-best Phillies in a three-game series in Philadelphia this week, in the NL Central standings.

The Cubs also completed a 3-2 homestand and now hit the road for seven games, starting Thursday night with the opener of a four-game series against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Cody Bellinger drove in two runs for the Cubs on Wednesday, and Héctor Neris (6-0) got three outs in the top of the ninth for the win.

Leadoff homer

Corey Julks hit his first career leadoff homer for the South Siders, who have the majors’ worst road record at 5-26.

The Cubs erased a 5-3 deficit with three runs in the seventh, capped by Ian Happ’s broken-bat single for the only hit of the inning. Michael Soroka committed a balk — the second one of the night for the White Sox — and threw a run-scoring wild pitch during an 11-pitch at-bat by Tauchman.

“It was a big spot in the game, for sure,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought it was just an at-bat where Mike stayed within himself, as he does so well.”

Bellinger set up Happ’s go-ahead blooper with a sacrifice fly. But Paul DeJong tied it again when he greeted Hayden Wesneski with a 407-foot leadoff shot to left in the eighth for his 10th homer.

Julks drove Jameson Taillon’s first pitch of the game deep to left for his second homer, and the White Sox added four more runs in the fourth on six singles.

The Cubs got two back in the fifth, taking advantage of some sloppiness by the White Sox.

Seiya Suzuki’s grounder to second turned into an infield single when an out-of-position Sheets was late getting over to first base. That loaded the bases for Bellinger, who drove in Dansby Swanson with a fielder’s choice. A balk on Erick Fedde brought home another run.

“Just a mental error,” Fedde said “I was hyper-focused, knew exactly what pitch I wanted to throw. When I heard the pitch in my PitchCom, it just wasn’t what I was expecting. I was getting ready to shake (off), but coming set at the same time.

“Just a silly mistake, something that can’t happen.”

The Cubs finished the game without second baseman Nico Hoerner, who was ejected in the fourth by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza. Hoerner protested after he struck out looking on a ball that appeared to be outside, and he was thrown out for the first time in 452 appearances in the majors.

Next matchup

The White Sox host their half of the 2024 Crosstown Classic on Aug. 9-10 at Guaranteed Rate Field, a Friday and Saturday night.

Trainer’s room

Cubs: 3B Christopher Morel departed in the seventh inning Wednesday after he fouled a ball off his left foot. He ended up with a walk and then was replaced by a pinch-runner. Counsell said he thinks Morel is going to be OK. … LHP Jordan Wicks (left forearm strain) is back with the big-league team, but there has been no word on his next step. He has a 3.12 ERA over three rehab starts with Triple-A Iowa, and he was scheduled for a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 6.23 ERA) starts on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against Boston. RHP Tanner Houck (5-5, 1.85 ERA) goes for the visiting Red Sox.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (4-1, 2.27 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday night at Cincinnati. RHP Hunter Greene (3-2, 3.44 ERA) starts for the Reds in the opener of a four-game set.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

