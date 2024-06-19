Tatum, St. Louis based supporters relish NBA title

FOX 2 NEWS — Jayson Tatum joined a short list of just eight players with St. Louis-area roots to win at least one NBA championship. He is the first to do so with the Celtics since Jo Jo White in 1976.

Fox 2 sports reporter Kevin Ryans spoke with his former high school basketball coach, Frank Bennett of Chaminade College Prep, about how much of an impact the achievement for the 26-year-old basketball star will have in the area.

