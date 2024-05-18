Tatum knocks out West Rusk 7-4 to advance to regional semifinals

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Tatum Eagles are headed to the regional semis after beating West Rusk in Game Two of the Regional Quarterfinals at The Brook Hill School in Bullard on Friday night.

Tatum baseball sweeps Winnsboro to advance to 3A Region 2 regional quarterfinals

The Eagles will get set to take on either Edgewood or Gunter for a spot in the Regional Finals.

