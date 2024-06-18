Tatum has Garnett moment, yells ‘we did it!' in Banner 18 celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals with a 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night — a feat that certainly would not have been accomplished without the help of Boston's star Jayson Tatum.

Holding back tears of joy, the five-time All-Star celebrated the ultimate accomplishment by seemingly replicating an iconic moment from the franchise's 2008 title run on the same date 16 years later — Kevin Garnett screaming, "anything is possible!"

"Oh my God, this is a surreal feeling," Tatum told Lisa Salters of ESPN. "We did it — we did it! Oh my God, we did it!"

While Tatum wasn't the series' MVP — instead given to teammate Jaylen Brown — the Duke product made it clear that winning the Finals was his only goal this season, something he can now check off and add to his resume.

16 years ago, we got "ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE."



Today, we got "WE DID IT."



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/sKnZe1t53G — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 18, 2024

"First of all, God is the greatest," Tatum added. "Not because we won, but to put me in positions to maximize my God-given ability to surround me with these guys, my family — this is an incredible feeling."

Tatum ended the interview with a message for his critics: "What they gonna say now? What they gonna say now?"

Tatum dominated in this closeout Game 5 win, posting a game-high 31 points and 11 assists with eight rebounds and two steals. The 26-year-old forward averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and one steal per game in the Finals.

Thanks to Tatum's efforts, the Celtics are once again on top of the NBA with a league-best 18 titles.