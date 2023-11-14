Tatum drops 35 on New York as Celtics best Knicks 114-98

The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 114-98 Monday evening, moving to 8-2 on the season. Jayson Tatum led the way for the home team with 35 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds, fueling a second half surge for the Celtics and securing a win in the process.

The first half was an even affair, with neither team able to wrestle control of the game. The Knicks were the better team shooting the ball, but Boston’s ability to pound the rock kept things close. The Celtics eventually took control in the second half after establishing an offensive rhythm. Boston pulled away in the third period before closing the door for good in the fourth. With Tatum at the helm, the Celtics outscored the Knicks 62 to 45 in the second half.

A special moment occurred in the third quarter, when an open 3-pointer allowed Jrue Holiday to score his 15,000th career point. Let’s take a closer look at Boston’s 114-98 against the New York Knicks Monday night at TD Garden.

Boston's offense

The Celtics struggled shooting the ball in the early goings. This was especially true from distance, and it wasn’t until halfway through the third period that Boston really found its stroke. The guys in green went 12-for-24 from 3 in the second half of the game, a major part of their victory.

The Celtics were much more consistent in the painted area. They grabbed 34 points in the paint, compared to just 18 for the Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis played a big role here, logging 21 points and 6 rebounds for the night. This focus on attacking the rim gave Boston a scoring punch even when shots weren’t falling from distance in the first and second quarters.

The Celtics eventually ended the game shooting 19-for-43 from 3, but it was the team’s ability to make things happen down low that prevented the Knicks from walking away with a win.

Boston's defense

Whereas the Celtics shooters only came alive in the second half, the Knicks were dialed in from distance from the jump, eventually cooling off from distance. After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla lamented the Knicks had been hitting hard shots all evening long.

Many of New York’s shots from distance were pretty open, but this wasn’t for a lack of effort on Boston’s part. The Knicks were consistent in making extra passes to generate open looks. At times the Celtics were a little over-zealous when closing out on shooters, but credit New York for a steady game shooting the ball.

The Knicks didn’t have much success elsewhere on offense, and Boston’s dominance in the paint kept New York at bay. Elsewhere, Boston became more physical and aggressive on defense as the night went on. As much as the Celtics got hot in the second half, the defensive effort was equally important in grabbing a victory.

Final thoughts

This is the second win for Boston over New York on the year. The Celtics defeated the Knicks to open the season in New York 108-104.

Boston now heads down I-95 for a rematch with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics fell to the Sixers last week in Philly. Wednesday’s tilt also represents the beginning of a four-game road stand for the Celtics.

