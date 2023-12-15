Tatum credits team first mentality to Celtics' early success originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics took care of business at home on Thursday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-107 to remain unbeaten at home. Now standing at a league-best 18-5 record, Boston's star man Jayson Tatum credits his team's ability to put the team first, over individual accomplishments, to their early dominance.

Thursday night's game followed suit -- all five Celtic starters once again scoring double digits. Rather than just having either Tatum or Jaylen Brown shine each night, the Celtics have done a fantastic job at spreading the love. Instead of forcing the ball into their best player's hands, they let the game flow freely, relying on their trust with one another to find the smartest possible shot.

"We all have to do a little bit less to achieve more," Tatum said of Boston's ability to share the ball with ease. "It may not always be scoring for everybody, but we have to spread the wealth and do other things to keep winning."

A perfect example of this can be seen in Celtics' guard Jrue Holiday. While he is not scoring as much as he used to, down to 12.4 points from last season's 19.3, he finds other ways to contribute. One of the biggest ways Holiday has made an impact on winning is his ability to get rebounds, a skill that is hard to find amongst guards. Going into Thursday night's game, Holiday was second in rebounds per game amongst guards with 7.0, only behind Luka Doncic's 8.2 per game. Holiday added three more boards to his resume against the Cavaliers, two of which came on the offensive end.

"We're having a hell of a year so far," Tatum added. "[We're] undefeated at home, and we can get a lot better, so that's the scary part."

Now 12-0 at home, the Celtics are now tied for the franchise's second most consecutive home wins to start a season, along with the 1984-85 team that lost in the Finals and the 2007-08 team that raised Banner 17. They are the only remaining team in the NBA that is still unbeaten at home.

"To be honest, the last two years, we haven't played great at home," Tatum said of being undefeated at home. "We lost a lot of home playoff games, which is not normal for us, so it feels good to reward the best fans in the league by winning at home, and hopefully we continue that."

Coming off back-to-back wins over the Cavaliers, the Celtics will look to carry this momentum over as they look forward to a revenge game against the Orlando Magic, who got the best of Boston in the In-Season Tournament, this Friday night at home.