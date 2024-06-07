Tatum & Celtics win Game One of NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum produced a double double to help the Boston Celtics to a 107-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston.

Tatum scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to accomplish the double double. The Celtics took control of this game in the 2nd quarter and led by as many as 29 points in the contest. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points. The Mavericks were led in scoring by Luka Doncic and his 30 points.

Game two of the NBA Finals is Sunday in Boston.

