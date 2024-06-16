Tatum and the Celtics look to clinch NBA Finals against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -6.5; over/under is 209.5

NBA FINALS: Celtics lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks in game five. The Mavericks won the last meeting 122-84 on June 15 led by 29 points from Luka Doncic, while Jayson Tatum scored 15 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics have gone 37-4 at home. Boston is 6-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 25-16 on the road. Dallas is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics average are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks allow (115.6). The Mavericks score 8.7 more points per game (117.9) than the Celtics give up (109.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 25.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 30.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 110.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Mavericks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.