Tatum, Celtics bounce back with authority, regain series lead with 106-93 Game 3 victory over Cavs

Jayson Tatum had his most points of the 2024 postseason as he and the Boston Celtics bounced back from a disappointing Game 2 loss to regain the series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points and 22 rebounds in the Celtics’ 106-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 2-1 series lead.

Jrue Holiday also had his most impactful game of this postseason, scoring 18 points on 7/10 shooting with eight rebounds and 5 assists.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell had matched Tatum’s 33 points in the Cavs’ first home loss of the playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

