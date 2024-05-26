Tatum and the Celtics aim to clinch conference finals against Indiana

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -8; over/under is 222.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Celtics lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Indiana Pacers in game four of the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics defeated the Pacers 114-111 in the last matchup. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points, and Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 32 points.

The Pacers are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 123.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Celtics are 41-11 in conference play. Boston leads the NBA with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.2.

The 123.3 points per game the Pacers average are 14.1 more points than the Celtics allow (109.2). The Celtics are shooting 48.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 49.6% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is scoring 21.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games.

Derrick White is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Celtics. Al Horford is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 113.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder), Tyrese Haliburton: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Luke Kornet: out (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (soleus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.