Tatum baseball sweeps Winnsboro to advance to 3A Region 2 regional quarterfinals

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — The Tatum Eagles baseball team completed its’ area round sweep of Winnsboro with a 6-3 win over the Red Raiders in game two Friday night at Eagles Nest Park in Tatum.

The Eagles beat Winnsboro 5-1 in game one.

Tatum moves on to the 3A Region 2 regional quarterfinals next week where they’ll face either West Rusk or De Kalb.

