Tatum (17 points) Walker (14) looking good in Team USA scrimmage

Celtics' Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum appeared to be in midseason form in Team USA's intrasquad scrimmage on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Tatum, Walker and Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown were part of the Blue team that rolled to a 97-78 victory over the White team (members of the Team USA Select Team). Celtics guard Marcus Smart was also on the Blue team but didn't play because of a calf injury.

Tatum led all scorers with 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting (3-for-5 on 3s). Walker had 14 points and four assists and Brown had two points (CLICK HERE FOR THE BOX SCORE).

Walker's step-back jumper looked to be on target:

And Tatum (wearing Paul Pierce's No. 34) hit a jumper of his own in the early going:

Tatum also had an impressive drive and scoop with the left hand, drawing a foul in the process:

The scrimmage was the Vegas farewell for Team USA. They'll reconvene in Los Angeles for more training camp and the roster will be reduced to 12 for the FIBA World Cup that begins Aug. 31 in China.

