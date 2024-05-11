Tattoo artist inks 'Naz Reid' on dozens of Timberwolves fans ahead of Game 3

Minnesota Timberwolves fans packed a Roseville tattoo parlor hours before Friday's playoff game for a chance at inking two words that have become the battle cry for everyone's favorite baller: Naz Reid.

Dozens of fans have signed up for "Naz Reid" tattoos at Beloved Studios after seeing a tweet from Twin Cities tattoo artist JC Stroebel, a Wolves fan who offered to ink the player's name onto fans for just $20.

"I didn't think it was legit since shop minimums are normally $60," said Victor Garay-Triviski of St. Paul, who got Reid's name on his wrist just above his tattoo of the state of Minnesota.

As a lifelong fan who was headed to Target Center for the game with his brother — who got his tattoo just above the knee — it made sense to Garay-Triviski. The brothers are Wolves lovers who have been through ups and downs with their team, he said. Reid's spirit on and off the court embodies what they love about the game.

"He's always so friendly and nice," Garay-Triviski said. "Obviously, he's a great ballplayer, but it's that personal connection that really hits home for everybody with him."

After the Wolves beat the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Stroebel randomly posted about the offer on X. He thought just a few super fans would maybe take him up on it. Instead, his direct messages began to blow up. So many tattoos were booked throughout the weekend that he had to enlist fellow apprentice artist Jesse George to help.

The man of the moment himself is aware of their efforts, sharing a post to his Instagram story Thursday that featured their work. When Reid was asked about the craze for ink in his honor in a pregame interview Friday morning, he said, "I love it. Keep going."

As the excitement around the team has built, Stroebel said people outside the Timberwolves world ask: Why Reid? Minnesota fans also have Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, among others.

For Stroebel and George — who became friends because of their love for the game — unless you're here, you won't get it.

"Naz Reid represents what it is to be a Timberwolves fan," Stroebel said. "He was so overlooked. He was undrafted, but he just worked really hard. And now he's one of the most elite players in the NBA. I think that is really kind of a metaphor for the Timberwolves themselves."

"It's the underdog story that we all resonate with," George said.

Dressed in blue jerseys, fans waiting for their tattoos posed in front of mirrors as they decided where their new ink should go.

There was a good mix of people completely tattooed who were adding Reid's name to their sleeves, as well as people getting their very first tattoo for the love of the game. Each inking took just six or seven minutes. So far, Stroebel said, they've only turned down an inner lip tattoo. But they have a few butt cheeks lined up.

The duo has about 100 to do through the weekend, with no end in sight through the playoffs. Aside from Target Center, there's nowhere else they'd rather be.

"The coolest people ever are in our booth the whole entire day," Stroebel said. "I couldn't ask for anything more."

Staff writer Chris Hine contributed to this report.