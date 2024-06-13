Tatsuro Taira gunning for Alexandre Pantoja title fight with UFC on ESPN 58 main event win

Tatsuro Taira thinks a victory over Alex Perez in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 58 main event could solidify a flyweight title shot.

Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) brings an undefeated record into his first octagon headliner with former title challenger Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC) at UFC Apex (ESPN2, ESPN+). The matchup has significant implications on the title picture, and Taira wants to show he belongs at the top.

“I want to show my technique, skills, everything I have – I always look to do all of it,” Taira told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Thursday’s media day. “Alex Perez is well-rounded. He has everything. I can beat him at all aspects. That’s my preparation for this training.”

Taira, 24, said he’s predicting a knockout or submission of Perez in what he hopes will be a definitive statement that he deserves to be next to challenge 125-pound champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC), who is hungry for fresh contenders.

“My target is Pantoja,” Taira said. “Recently he fought five rounds (against Steve Erceg), so I’m going to beat him up the third round.”

