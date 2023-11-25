Tatnall is one step from 'finishing the grind' after win over Indian River

On the back of every white Tatnall helmet is a message, "Finish the grind."

It has served as the motto for a record-setting Hornets season under first-year head coach Brendan Ireton. After sweeping their Class 1A District 1 opponents in the regular season by an average margin of victory of 40.5 points, Tatnall defeated Indian River 28-7 on their home field Saturday to advance to the Class 1A championship. The Hornets are one game from finishing the season-long grind on top.

"When it comes down to crunch-time moments, everybody sticks together," Senior running back and defensive back Micah Stamper said.

Tatnall takes the field for the start of the Tatnall vs. Indian River DIAA Class 1A football semifinal game at Tatnall in Greenville, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Tatnall won 28-7.

Culture-building and winning can resemble a chicken and an egg. Does the culture build because the team wins or is the team winning because of the culture? In practice, the answer is likely both.

At Tatnall, a school that had never played for a football state title entering 2023, the culture setting began with a long talk in the preseason between Ireton and the coaches and the players where they discussed previous seasons and new expectations. The team, the smallest competing for a state championship Saturday at 26 players, bought in early.

"From August we knew, we knew. The way our coach coached us coming in and treated us — treated us like he really believed in us," Stamper said. "As soon as he came in, he believed in it. He didn't even know what he was getting himself into, but he still believed in us."

Tatnall opened the season with its only loss, a close defeat to 2A foe Wilmington Friends.

Ireton called Tatnall's 22-0 win against Glasgow two weeks later an "eye opener." By the sixth week of the season, Tatnall had three 50-point performances, including a 55-7 win against 2A Tower Hill. By that point, the team's leaders were getting anyone who wasn't bought in a stake.

As for the saying plastered on each helmet?

"It's simple. We stick to our gameplan," Stamper said. "We stick with our brothers. Stick to what coaches tell us during the week. Just finish the grind."

Over the final month of the season, Tatnall emerged as the favorite in Class 1A, allowing only one touchdown in that span. In the first round of the playoffs, the Hornets defeated First State Military Academy 53-0.

Tatnall junior Chris Gordon (5) looks to move the ball past Indian River sophomore Weston Werner (24), senior Robert Ribinsky (9) and freshman Ty Weber (82) during the DIAA Class 1A football semifinal game at Tatnall in Greenville, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Tatnall won 28-7.

Saturday's win against Indian River was not as easy.

At first, it looked like the Hornets might cruise to another victory. Senior quarterback Rahshan LaMons ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Tatnall's first play from scrimmage. Indian River recovered a Tatnall fumble on the next Hornets drive, but couldn't cash in after a missed field goal. On the next Indian River possession, LaMons intercepted a pass tipped by Stamper and ran it 74 yards to the end zone, putting Tatnall ahead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

But then both teams strung together long drives that turned the game into a grind. A 13-play Indian River drive ended in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Grise to Jarvous Johnson on 4th and goal. Tatnall responded with a 16-play drive capped by a 10-yard strike from LaMons to junior Chris Gordon to extend the lead to 21-7 with 14.1 remaining in the first half.

Both teams lost fumbles on their first plays from scrimmage in the second half. Tatnall had a chance to put the game away with a 14-play drive that survived two fourth downs. But Indian River forced a fumble recovered by Ty Weber in the end zone.

After the touchback, the Indians drove 77 yards, but Tatnall held them out of the end zone on four runs from inside the 10. Junior linebacker R.J. Moore tackled the Indian River ball carrier at the 1 on 4th and goal to force a turnover on downs. Tatnall then possessed the ball for more than 7 minutes on a 13-play drive.

Sophomore linebacker Jayden Minor added an interception return for a touchdown in the final minute to give Tatnall the 28-7 advantage.

"Most of our games have been blowouts, but I think this game right here shows how versatile and how tough we are," senior defensive lineman Justin Smith said.

Tatnall junior RJ Moore (8) picks up yards against Indian River during the DIAA Class 1A football semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

LaMons, Tatnall's do-it-all star, carried the load (22 rushing attempts for 195 yards) as he's done all season, but he left the game in three instances with an injury. The supporting cast made several key plays that helped swing a mistake-filled game.

LaMons credited senior offensive lineman David Henley with pulling and opening a hole on his 80-yard score. Sophomore Quinn deViere, who replaced LaMons at quarterback, drew a penalty with a hard count on 4th and 3 to extend Tatnall's game-bleeding drive late in the fourth quarter.

A host of black jerseys swarmed to the ball when Indian River threatened near the goal line, including Moore, Smith, junior linebacker Ben Marvin and junior defensive back Jude Maycole. Stamper helped chew the clock with his only five carries of the game on the final drive.

"We need all 26 of our guys," Ireton said.

CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS: Charter of Wilmington reaches first state title game with shutout at Polytech

Tatnall's win sets up a rematch with Charter of Wilmington who defeated Polytech 10-0 Friday in Woodside. The Hornets beat the Force at Charter 52-0 on Nov. 4. LaMons had 4 touchdowns and 324 total yards and junior linebacker Jack Homer recorded 5 sacks.

"We've seen them before, but obviously they're going to come back a new team and have energy and a drive," Stamper said. "We beat them so they're going to want to punish [us], but we're going to stand strong."

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com. Follow him on X @holveck_brandon.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Tatnall defeats Indian River, one step closer to 'finishing the grind'