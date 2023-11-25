Tatnall to face Charter of Wilmington for Class 1A title
A 28-7 win against Indian River extended a now 11-game Tatnall win streak.
A 28-7 win against Indian River extended a now 11-game Tatnall win streak.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
The team is holding out hope that Andrews will return in the postseason.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
It was true 5-on-5 basketball.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
This will be the third straight game Higgins misses for the Bengals with a hamstring injury.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
DaRon Bland found the end zone once again and Dak Prescott was excellent in a big Cowboys win.