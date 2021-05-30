Tatis tying HR in 9th, Myers HR in 12th, Padres beat Astros

  • San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. flips his bat as he watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) and Jurickson Profar, center right, jump in celebration of Tatis' three-run home run as Jake Cronenworth (9) and Manny Machado (13) look on during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • San Diego Padres' Wil Myers watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the 12th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar (10), Wil Myers, center, and Fernando Tatis Jr., right, celebrate a three-run home run by Myers during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • San Diego Padres relief pitcher Miguel Diaz reacts on the mound after striking out Houston Astros Taylor Jones to win in the 12th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) runs to score as San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams heads to the plate after a pitch got past catcher Victor Caratini during the 11th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates his RBI-double next to San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. swings for a three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr., right, jumps out of the way of a pitch in front of Houston Astros catcher Garrett Stubbs, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. flips his bat as he watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) and Jurickson Profar, center right, jump in celebration of Tatis' three-run home run as Jake Cronenworth (9) and Manny Machado (13) look on during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the 12th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar (10), Wil Myers, center, and Fernando Tatis Jr., right, celebrate a three-run home run by Myers during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Miguel Diaz reacts on the mound after striking out Houston Astros Taylor Jones to win in the 12th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) runs to score as San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams heads to the plate after a pitch got past catcher Victor Caratini during the 11th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates his RBI-double next to San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. swings for a three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr., right, jumps out of the way of a pitch in front of Houston Astros catcher Garrett Stubbs, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
4 min read
HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 11-8 on Saturday night.

A day after the Padres erupted for seven runs in the 11th inning, they played their fourth straight extra-inning game, going 3-1 in that span.

“I’ve never been apart of four consecutive extra-inning games,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. “They’ve gone more than just the 10th. Our guys are some type of resilient. They’re built for this.”

San Diego improved to an MLB-best 8-0 in interleague play this year. Houston has lost six of seven overall.

“We should have won in a lot of different ways,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “I thought yesterday was tough. This one is tougher. Two outs, (top) of the ninth and nobody on base. It’s tough to take.”

Myers had an RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the eighth that pulled the Padres within 6-3.

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly retired the first two batters in the ninth. But a walk to Manny Machado and a double by Jake Cronenworth brought up Tatis, who hit his 15th homer far over the left-field wall.

“We’re always in the game,” Tatis said. “No matter what the score, especially with the team we have, I feel like we are always in the game. We’re just not afraid of the situation. We just try to keep the line moving, and I feel like we get pretty good results when we do that.”

Pressly said the pitch to Tatis was where he wanted it.

“You have to tip your hat to him,” Pressly said. “He’s just an unreal hitter. It’s one of those things where I would be more upset if I missed middle-middle. We’ve been going there all game, and finally, he decided he wasn’t going to be beat there any more and sold out and got it.”

Tatis, who also homered Friday, had an RBI groundout in the sixth.

Myers connected against Ralph Garza Jr (0-1), sending a drive just over the glove of leaping right fielder Kyle Tucker for his fifth home run.

Tingler, who was ejected in the eighth for arguing a replay review, said the pitchers and trainers he was watching the game with in the training room were “going nuts."

“There was a lot of hooting and hollering and a lot of celebrating,” Tingler said. “That’s what was going on at least inside, and outside, it was a group of men who refused to give in and just absolutely keep going. Unbelievable laying everything they got out there. … It’s a group that won’t go away, and I love every aspect of it.”

Miguel Díaz pitched the 12th for his first career save.

Machado hit an RBI single in the 11th for an 8-7 lead, but Myles Straw scored on a wild pitch by Austin Adams (2-0) in the bottom half to tie the score.

After Eric Hosmer scored on a double play in the top of the 10th, Carlos Correa tied it at 7 with an RBI double. Correa also hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

Houston led 6-1 following a suicide squeeze by Garrett Stubbs in the sixth.

Jake Odorizzi permitted one run on three hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander, who retired 14 straight at one point, was making his first start since April 24 after going on the injured list with a strained muscle in his right arm.

Yu Darvish surrendered a season-high five runs - four earned – on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: CF Trent Grisham (bruised left foot) is hitting but not doing a lot of running or power shagging defensively yet, Tingler said. “He continues to progress with that foot, and we’re pretty optimistic that if he continues to progress, he should be ready when the 10 days are up,” Tingler said.

Astros: With Odorizzi coming off the injured list, Houston optioned RHP Enoli Paredes to Triple-A Sugar Land. … 1B Yuli Gurriel was scratched from lineup with left middle finger inflammation. … DH Yordan Alvarez missed a third straight game with a sore right wrist, but Baker said he is confident Alvarez will miss the IL. … LHP Kent Emmanuel, who was placed on the IL on Friday with left elbow soreness, will get a second opinion on his elbow, Baker said.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Zack Greinke (4-2, 3.97) will start Sunday against LHP Blake Snell (1-1, 4.50) in the finale of the three-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

