Tatis leads Padres against the Brewers after 4-hit outing

Milwaukee Brewers (44-31, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (39-40, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (6-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (6-6, 3.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -156, Brewers +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Milwaukee Brewers after Fernando Tatis Jr. had four hits on Thursday in a 7-6 win over the Brewers.

San Diego is 19-21 in home games and 39-40 overall. The Padres have hit 83 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 44-31 record overall and a 22-19 record in road games. The Brewers have hit 78 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 13 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .321 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-34 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 13 home runs while slugging .442. Christian Yelich is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.