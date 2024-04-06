Tatis Jr. wears custom Curry cleats personalized by Steph vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While playing just down the road from Chase Center, the building Steph Curry plays his home games in, San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. paid homage Friday to the Warriors star with a special pair of cleats.

During the Padres' 3-2 walk-off loss to the Giants at Oracle Park, Tatis Jr. donned a custom pair of Curry's basketball shoes, which were turned into cleats.

The Curry 4 cleats also had a personal inscription from Curry himself. "I Can Do All Things," the phrase Curry writes on his shoes for every game, was on Tatis Jr.'s cleats.

Tatis Jr. finished Friday's game 1-for-4 with his sixth RBI of the season.

Curry and Tatis Jr. are superstar talents, so it's no surprise that they would collaborate on special cleats.

