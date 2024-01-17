Tatiana Suarez ‘won’t be out for long’ after withdrawing from UFC 298 due to injury

Tatiana Suarez’s career continues to be plagued with injuries but assures everyone she’ll be back soon.

Suarez (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has been forced to withdraw from her Feb. 17 matchup against Amanda Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) at UFC 298 in Anaheim, Calif. Expected to replace her will be Mackenzie Dern (13-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC), who steps in on just over a month’s notice.

A disappointed but still hopeful Suarez opened up on her withdrawal in an Instagram post on Tuesday, assuring fans that she “won’t be out for long.”

“I’m making this post because I know there are many people who support me that are concerned. I won’t be out for long. A minor setback. I asked to postpone just a few weeks so I could heal up and train. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Sometimes it’s just not meant to be. I apologize to @amandalemos_ufc some things are just out of our control. Injuries happen it’s part of the game. Im thankful it’s not something that will keep me out for an extended amount of time. All I can do now is focus on the things I can control and that’s stay on the grind. Mentally focused and continuously learning and evolving. Doing what I can and striving for greatness every day. Even if that’s a lift, a mitt session or simply watching film. I’ll continue to make my run this year. 2024 🎉 Thank you for your support ❤️.”

After an almost four-year layoff due to injuries, Suarez returned to submit Montana De La Rosa in February followed by a submission of former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC on ESPN 50 in August. She’d hoped a win over Lemos would propel her to a title shot that many observers have expected her to earn for years.

