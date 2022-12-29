Tatiana Suarez says she’s making UFC return in February, ending nearly 4-year layoff

Tatiana Suarez seems to be on the verge of a return.

The promising, unbeaten UFC contender says she’s fighting in February and making her highly anticipated comeback in a weight class above – women’s flyweight.

Suarez (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) revealed the news in a series of replies to fans in one of her Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Suarez hasn’t competed since defeating Nina Nunes at UFC 238 in June 2019. The 32-year put her career on hold after a series of injuries, including neck and knee problems, prohibited her from training and much less fighting.

Suarez remains unbeaten in her professional fighting career. The wrestling standout holds wins over Nunes, Alexa Grasso, and former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie