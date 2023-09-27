Tate volleyball's 'whole team effort' helps Aggies get three-set sweep over Washington

After the Booker T. Washington volleyball team hit a long serve past the back line, Tate trailed by just three points.

The Wildcats held a small advantage throughout the middle of the set, thanks to a five-point run from Hannah Bradley. The Aggies had a few self-inflicted wounds, including a spike that went out of bounds and a net violation that put them down.

But after the long serve from Washington, that’s when Tate’s Riley Robbins took over.

After the first rally she served was ended by a kill from Payton Garrett, it became a team effort to preserve the run. A trio of kills from Garrett plus a pair of aces from Robbins eventually led to the Aggies crawling back and taking a 19-13 lead before Washington could rebound and get another point on the board.

A booming block from Torrie Garrett ultimately ended the second set.

The set – and what seemed like the match – had been secured by Tate. The Aggies swept Washington 3-0 (25-19, 25-18 and 25-20) on Tuesday at Ronnie and Janis Bond Gym.

“It was huge. It was a whole team effort,” Tate head coach Dorothy Powell said of the run. “We really put an emphasis on everyone playing to hold someone’s serve, to keep their run going. That’s how we practice. They do a great job at it.”

The second set was preceded by an opening frame that neither team could separate itself from. That was until Payton Garrett went on a small run, with the Aggies trailing 9-5, serving four aces in six serves to put Tate up 10-9.

A few two- and three-point runs from Tate at the end of the set were the final daggers, as Payton Garrett pushed the ball over across the court into an empty spot on the Wildcats’ side to secure the 25-19 set victory.

With the Wildcats’ backs against the wall, the teams traded points in the final set. Neither team separated itself by more than three points, with Washington leading 13-10. After a block went out of bounds from the Wildcats, Alyssa Moodie took control for the Aggies. With an ace plus a couple kills from Payton Garrett, Tate found itself with a 15-13 lead – and wouldn’t relinquish the advantage.

Washington started to make a comeback, trailing 18-16, but a pair of aces from Torrie Garrett in another extended run put the set – and match – out of reach. A short serve into the net from the Wildcats, down 24-20, was the match point, securing the sweep for Tate.

“Starting like a team, finishing like a team,” Powell said. “That’s really what did it for us tonight.”

‘Phenomenal seniors’

Between the play of Payton Garrett and Robbins, Tate had a strong hitting and serving performance against Washington. It wasn’t just Robbins’ long run during the second set that made her stand out among the rest.

But, Powell called Robbins a pretty “even-keeled” player. “She’s a good leader,” Powell added.

Both players finished with four aces and several kills apiece. The duo also had great awareness of what the Wildcat defense looked like, choosing to either push or tip the ball over the net instead of laying down a spike with authority.

The awareness led to ending the first set with the push from Payton Garrett.

“They’re two phenomenal seniors. They do a really great job,” Powell said. “They read the court very well.”

The pair of seniors and the rest of the Aggies (13-6) will prepare for a tough match against Milton on Thursday at home.

“We’re not done yet for the week. We’ve got another big game,” Powell said. “Just taking this, playing as a team like (tonight) and go even further.”

‘We have to move on no matter what’

Washington head coach Brandy Bradley noted how much of a mental game the sport of volleyball is. During the match, there were a couple points where there was some confusion with the referees.

At one time, a referee claimed the Wildcats subbed a player when they shouldn’t have, Bradley said, and another instance came when the referee said players were out of rotation and that one player left her spot before contact was made on a serve.

“I personally didn’t think she left early. I thought she waited for the contact,” Bradley said. “But we have to move on no matter what the call is or the intensity of the game. …

“You’ve just got to focus and mentally take grasp of the game. You’ve got to let the errors go. You can’t worry about the ref. You’ve got to worry about your side and your teammates – that’s it.”

With Washington (8-9) just on the brink of postseason play – the Wildcats are ranked eighth in Region 1-5A, which would put them as the last team in the region tournament if the regular season ended on Tuesday – every match moving forward matters.

Washington travels to Pace on Wednesday.

Bradley said the focus turns to “playing Booker T. volleyball.”

“We need to focus on our side and go from there, and push,” Bradley said.

