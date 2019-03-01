Tate scores 18 to lift N. Kentucky over Milwaukee 65-55

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jalen Tate registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 65-55 on Thursday night.

Chris Vogt had 16 points for Northern Kentucky (22-8, 12-5 Horizon League). Dantez Walton added 13 points. Tyler Sharpe had 10 points for the visiting team. The win, coupled with a Wright State loss, moves the Norse into a tie for first place in the Horizon League.

Vance Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-21, 4-13), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Jake Wright added 10 points. Amir Allen had three blocks.

DeAndre Abram had only 6 points despite coming into the matchup as the Panthers' second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 73-60 on Jan. 26. Northern Kentucky finishes out the regular season against Green Bay on the road on Saturday. Milwaukee finishes out the regular season against Wright St. at home on Saturday.

