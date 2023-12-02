Tate Rodemaker's father says '50/50 deal' if he plays for FSU football in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Tate Rodemaker has a "50/50" chance to suit up for the ACC Championship for Florida State football.

Rodemaker's father, Alan, joined Lance Medow of Mad Dog Radio Sports Saturday and updated the status of his son.

He disclosed Tate suffered a concussion against rival Florida last week.

The No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 ACC) play against No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) in the ACC Championship Game here at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"I would say right now it's a 50/50 deal," Alan told the radio show Saturday morning.

"They didn't want to make a call on it last night. I spent all night talking to the training staff last night. They did not want to make a final call until this afternoon."

FSU head coach Mike Norvell confirmed that Rodemaker was in a protocol in his press conference Friday ahead of the game and said Tate practiced. He did not provide additional details.

Rodemaker's father confirmed the injury Saturday morning.

Freshman Brock Glenn would be in line to start if Tate is ruled out.

"He threw it really good, but the problem is just the timeframe stuff with all the protocols they have to go through," Alan said. "He did have a concussion. He was fine Saturday night after the game.

"Sunday, they run all the players who played through a series of tests with the training staff. That's pretty common across Division-I athletics. Some of the things they were concerned about Sunday, Monday and Tuesday did say that he had a concussion there last week.

"Throughout the week, he practiced every day and progressively got better and better. It's just a timeframe issue now. They are going to make a call on that today (Saturday). We'll know something more today. I can't give you a final on that until after lunch today, after walkthroughs, the head doctor is going to give me a call."

HOW TO WATCH ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

