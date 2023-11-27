How Tate Rodemaker overcame safety, slow start to lead FSU football to win over Florida

Tate Rodemaker was not in an enviable spot on Saturday.

The Florida State football quarterback was making just his second career start, filling big shoes for injured star Jordan Travis and the cherry on top was he was playing a rival on the road in a hostile crowd.

Then when the game kicked off, Rodemaker faced heavy pressure from the Florida defensive line, including a second quarter sack which resulted in a safety and the Gators out ahead 12-0.

In the first half, there were a couple of delays of game penalties, as there were some communication issues over the rowdy crowd at the Swamp.

"I think for that to be your first start of the year and first start in a couple of years for Tate, there was a lot that goes into it. And playing in that game, that rivalry, in that environment, it's a lot. And I thought he did a good job," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said at his Monday press conference.

"There's some things operationally that we've got to continue to be better. We had a couple of delay-of-game penalties. And I think anytime you're around Tate, you see he is a hard person to get rattled. He's going to be pretty steady in all things that he does. I think he showed that in the course of the game."

The redshirt junior was able to lead the No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0) to a 24-15 victory to complete the first perfect regular season since 2014 and the fourth in program history.

He will continue to lead them when FSU faces No. 15 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) in the ACC Conference Championship Game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. (Broadcast: ABC).

Rodemaker finished 12-of-25 passing for 134 yards. But he made the critical passes when he needed to. Including one to Ja'Khi Douglas on 4th and 3 to set up a scoring drive.

More importantly, the throw and read were something he showed improvement on throughout the game.

"Then the pass to Ja'Khi was the exact same presentation of pressure of what we were sacked on. And he saw it. He reacted. He put the ball where it needed to be. And that was one of the biggest plays in the game," Norvell said.

"You saw growth and progression throughout it. But those are all part of those learning experiences and things that you practice and the early application of it there within a contest."

While Rodemaker did not throw for a touchdown and was held in check in the running department, FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said one thing impressed him over anything else Rodemaker did.

“The No. 1 thing I loved about him is he didn’t turn the ball over," Atkins said. "When you get to those rivalry games in those kinds of environments, which was a good environment. I thought Florida State fans showed up really heavily too and gave a lot of support. But just own the football.

"That’s one thing we came into the game. ‘Tate, be yourself. It might be a good play just to hold on to the ball. Just make sure you don’t give it to them.’ I thought he did a good job of keeping the ball out of jeopardy. He got hit and we missed the corner on one check.

"He got hit, he owned the football. Now, of course, we don’t want to take safeties and things like that. Those are a type of learning experiences."

Rodemaker did briefly leave for three plays and headed to the blue injury tent following his injury. But he was quickly given clearance and told Norvell he was ready to return to the game.

On his first play, the Seminoles took the lead on a run from running back Benson. But Norvell credited Rodemaker with getting the team to the right play.

"Obviously got hit pretty good there when he was sliding down. I was glad he was able to come back in the game," Norvell said. "I think I mentioned [Sunday] in the press conference whenhe got the clearance and he came over and told me he was good.

"Actually the play we scored on with Trey was basically a double call where he had to see the low kid to make the check. And it ended up in a 26-yard touchdown. And I appreciate his preparation and what he was able to do and what he did in helping lead us to victory."

Brock Glenn cameo

Be ready when you have to enter.

That was the case for Rodemaker in the case of an injury to Travis. Now Brock Glenn is one play away from being forced into a game in case of an injury to Rodemaker.

Such was the case when Rodemaker was targeted and sandwiched between two defenders, getting knocked out of the game for three plays.

"I'll tell you, I was proud of Brock," Norvell said. Brock gets in the situation, true freshman, been injured for most of the year, all right, here we go. And he's got something about him that is just really impressive."

Glenn entered and on his first play, attempted a pass. The ball went incomplete, but his decision-making is why Atkins and Norvell trust the talented freshman.

"I'm going to give Brock some credit because that was something that he saw, that he got to because he wanted to take advantage of something he saw," Atkins said. "We have a lot of confidence in Brock. We have a lot of trust in our quarterbacks. We don't send him out there just because of the perception of third and first. If our quarterback operates and gets us into what he believes is the right thing to do, we give him that leeway, too. I wouldn't disagree with the call.

"We didn't get it to the guy on the edge, they got a batdown, but also, he got in there, ran the zone and he saw it open and pulled the ball and got good yardage on it. They were offsides so we were able to get a free play off of it. Brock is going to be an exceptional football player."

