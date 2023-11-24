Can Tate Rodemaker lead FSU football to win over rival Florida? Here's' our prediction

GAINESVILLE - What a difference a week makes.

Heading into Week 12, the Florida-Florida State football annual rivalry game looked to feature two veteran quarterbacks who were experiencing the best seasons of their respective careers.

Within two hours, the Seminoles' Jordan Travis and the Gators' Graham Mertz went down with season-ending injuries last Saturday.

No. 5 FSU (11-0) had originally opened as 10-point favorites over UF (5-6), but that has since fallen to 6.5 points as of Thursday morning.

A lot will be on the line when the teams face off at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at 7 p.m. with FSU turning to redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker and the Gators with redshirt freshman Max Brown.

The game, which will be broadcast on ESPN, will have the Seminoles looking to remain in contention for the College Football Playoffs and the Gators seeking bowl eligibility.

So, how will this game likely unfold? Why would the Seminoles win, and why would the Gators come out with the victory? Below is a breakdown of those scenarios, along with a score prediction.

Why Florida State will win

Rodemaker gets the ball out quickly and can utilize his offensive weapons well. Watching him in practice over the year, he's at his best when he does not overthink things and gets the ball out to Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell and Trey Benson.

The FSU offensive line will need to step up and make sure Rodemaker has a clean pocket, as he is not going to move as well as Travis to avoid sacks.

Defensively, the Seminoles will need to make life as difficult as possible for Brown in his first career start. If they can make him uncomfortable and make him uncomfortable using his legs or running out of the pocket too quickly, they could create some needed turnovers.

The rush defense will also need to focus on the talented tandem of Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson and shut them down.

Why Florida will win

Brown is able to use his athleticism well and is able to open up the passing game, as well as the running game for the Gators.

Etienne had 17 rushes for 129 yards and a TD last season and Johnson had 17 runs for 85 yards and a score. That was partially due to Anthony Richardson opening up lanes with his rushing ability. If Brown plays well, he can open the same up for the Florida offense.

Defensively, Florida will need the crowd and the defensive line to get Rodemaker rattled and force him to make a mistake or two to put himself in a bad spot.

If the Gators are going to pull off the upset, they are going to need this to be an ugly, low-scoring game.

FSU vs. Florida prediction

Last year's game was separated by a touchdown, this one will be even tighter in the Swamp, with the Gators seeking bowl eligibility and a chance to ruin a perfect FSU regular season.

Expect Brown to give the Seminoles some fits in the first half, with him being so much of an unknown for the FSU staff.

But the defense steps up in the second half and Rodemaker finds his playmakers to make just enough plays to escape the Gators with a win and set up a 'win-and-in' scenario for the CFP for FSU.

The Seminoles will score at least one special teams or defensive touchdown to help out their redshirt junior signal caller, as well.

The early over/under for the game is 49.5. As the final score prediction says, the under is easily in play here.

Ehsan Kassim's prediction: Florida State 27, Florida 24

"Quote It": Mike Norvell vs. Billy Napier

Mike Norvell, FSU on expected hostility at night Swamp game: "I have never been there at night. I am sure it's going to be a very hostile environment. Clemson was a very hostile environment and we played pretty good there.

"Ultimately, we're not going to be able to control the atmosphere. We know it's going to be loud. If we go play how we're capable of playing, all those things will take care of themselves. We've played in plenty of loud atmospheres, but this is a rivalry game, so I expect this to be as loud and hostile as any of them."

Billy Napier, Florida on the impact of The Swamp on opposing quarterbacks: "That's a great question, and I think it's one that -- it's important that our fans, Gator Nation as a whole, they can have a significant impact on the game. I mean, we have one of the best if not the best venues in all of college football, and we play there Saturday night in a rivalry game, one that is historic.

"I was talking to the players after practice today. When I was growing up, this was the game, I used to watch this game. It's humbling to be a part of and it's something that I think each one of us, we have to have respect for that. But our fans can make a significant impact relative to how they can affect how Florida State operates on offense, especially with an inexperienced, backup quarterback. So, it's been rowdy in there in the past, but we need it to be special and we're going to need them to do their part Saturday night."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

