Tate Johnson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. to miss the rest of spring practice

Auburn will be without two players for the rest of spring practice as they battle injuries.

Wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. suffered a collarbone injury while tate johnson has a dislocated elbow, Hugh Freeze told AL.com’s Nubyjas Wilborn Monday.

Malcolm Johnson has seen limited action in his three seasons on the Plains. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons, catching eight passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Tate Johnson started four games at center last season before undergoing elbow surgery and missing the rest of the season. It is unknown if he has reinjured that elbow or if it is his other arm.

He has spent this spring playing left guard and was competing for a starting part.

The Tigers will end spring practice with the A-Day game on Saturday, April 8, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire