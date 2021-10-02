Tate Fogleman lands first career win at Talladega
Tate Fogleman lands first career win in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Tate Fogleman gets his first career win in crazy NASCAR Overtime finish in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
Tate Fogleman smashed his way to his first career NASCAR national series victory with an overtime win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the opening of NASCAR's weekend playoff tripleheader. Fogleman spun John Hunter Nemechek from the lead headed to the finish line Saturday on the second lap of a two-lap overtime shootout for his first victory in 46 career Truck Series starts.
Matt Crafton frustrated with John Hunter Nemechek after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Tate Fogleman earned his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in chaotic fashion Saturday afternoon in the Round of 8 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Fogleman‘s milestone came at John Hunter Nemechek‘s expense. Nemechek took the lead in the final corner, but Fogleman gained enough momentum in the tri-oval to make a move […]
Joey Logano says of Talladega: 'Your whole season can be decided this weekend and that may be somewhat out of your control.'
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with a critical second round race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Here's what you need to know.
Grant Enfinger will return to GMS Racing and drive its No. 23 entry full-time in the Truck Series for the next two seasons.
Tate Fogleman and John Hunter Nemechek crashed across the finish line in Saturday's Camping World Truck race at Talladega. Fogleman got his first win.
The first round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs continues Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Here's what you need to know.
