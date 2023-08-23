Tate brothers boasted about 'slave' webcam girls as enforcer threatened to 'break their teeth'

Self-described misogynist Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan Tate - Daniel Mihailescu/AFP

Andrew Tate and his brother boasted about “slave” webcam girls while their alleged co-conspirator threatened to “break their teeth”, according to evidence gathered by Romanian prosecutors.

The case files allege that Mr Tate forced women into sexual acts and has evidence of at least one woman suffering breast and eye injuries, the BBC reported.

Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist influencer, has been charged with rape, which he denies.

He and his brother face trial in Romania for human trafficking and forming an organised criminal group with two other female defendants, which is also denied.

After the brothers were formally charged in June, prosecutors alleged they tricked women into coming to a house on the outskirts of Bucharest.

They forced them to produce pornographic material for subscription site Onlyfans, and other platforms.

The case files include a text message of Mr Tate allegedly admitting he was the owner of an adult content business prosecutors say was at the centre of gang’s activities.

Mr Tate’s brother Tristan says that he will “slave these bitches” in what prosecutors say are transcribed audio messages from 2020 amid 300 pages of testimony in the files.

Tristan Tate allegedly said he did not want the women on sites like OnlyFans or PornHub or TikTok to have access to their accounts.

“I want that money to be used by me and you, screw them…”, he is alleged to have said.

“Mainly I’m going to slave these bitches […] I’m going to make them work even more hours and hours and hours”, part of the transcript reads.

Access to the OnlyFans money was controlled by Georgiana Naghel, one of the two Romanian co-defendants.

She paid the women a fixed sum each month without telling them how much they were really earning, prosecutors allege.

The case files say Ms Naghel, who denies one charge of assault, sent text messages to the women threatening to “break your teeth” and threatening them that they would “end up in the morgue”.

The Tates are also accused of financially penalising the women for crying online or wiping their nose when on screen.

A spokeswoman told the BBC the Tates strongly denied the claims, which include evidence of Andrew Tate demanding group sex, using terms like “whore” and “bitch”, as well as slapping the alleged rape victim.

In its report the broadcaster said some testimony could have been translated multiple times, including by the BBC.

Lawyers for the Tates are expected to challenge the prosecution evidence in a pre-trial hearing later this month. Some of the case file evidence may be deemed inadmissible.