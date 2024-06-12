Tata Communications Inks Five-Year Host Broadcasting Services Deal with World Athletics

World Athletics.

MUMBAI—Tata Communications has announced it has concluded a global five-year deal with World Athletics to provide host broadcasting services covering World Athletics events, including the World Championships in Tokyo in 2025.

World Athletics is the international governing body for track and field and running events.

In 2025, when the deal begins, the work includes the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September, as well as the flagship World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships, taking place from Sept. 13–21 in 2025, is an event that regularly draws a global viewing audience of one billion people.

As part of the deal, Tata Communications will deliver customized, live content to broadcasters around the world and as the host broadcaster, it will take on the pivotal role of crafting immersive coverage for World Athletics events. The company will also provide localized regional feeds.

"It is an exciting time of new content and changing viewer demands,” explained Dhaval Ponda, global head of Media & Entertainment Business, Tata Communications said. "Tata Communications is ideally placed as a global connectivity provider to help World Athletics meet its ambition of bringing athletics and inspirational stories to fans around the world. We offer the global footprint and scalable, resilient solutions necessary to carry these stories from arenas directly to viewers, whether from the UK, Tokyo, USA or beyond. As we bring the vibrancy of global athleticism to screens, I'm eager to see those stories inspire the next generation of Indian sporting excellence."

The deal with World Athletics will use Tata Communications’ global media platform. Built on a video native edge platform and application stack, the platform offers reliable end-to-end support.

As part of the World Athletics efforts to increase the reach of the sport across the world, Tata will also support those initiatives inside India.