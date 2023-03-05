Tashawn Manning runs official 5.34-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Kentucky Wildcats offensive guard Tashawn Manning runs an official 5.34-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Ja Morant's decision to brandish a gun in a nightclub on Instagram left the Memphis Grizzlies with no choice. They couldn't look the other way anymore
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
A decade ago, the Ravens faced a tricky decision on whether to use the non-exclusive franchise tag or the exclusive tag on quarterback Joe Flacco. On the brink of the deadline of picking one or the other, they signed him to a long-term deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, at the [more]
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
The league champion Jayhawks finished Big 12 Conference play at 13-5, one game better than the second-place Longhorns.
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 285, including Jon Jones claiming GOAT status, Alexa Grasso's upset and more.
Adam Schefter constructed a loose framework for how a hypothetical trade between the Bears and Colts would result.
Alexa Grasso shocked the world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round of a closely contested title fight at UFC 285.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
The bout ended at 2:04 of the first round and gave Jones his second weight class championship.
A look at Carson Wentzs decline, some fascinating psychology from Howie Roseman, thoughts about Miles Sanders and more in the latest edition of Roob's Observations. By Reuben Frank
Jordan Spieth has surged into contention in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Kamaiu Johnson was DQ'd under Rule 3.3b for signing an incorrect scorecard Friday at Bay Hill and he later issued an apology.