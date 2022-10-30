How Tashaun Gipson's Talanoa Hufanga mentorship is full-circle moment

How Gipson's Hufanga mentorship is full-circle moment for vet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From the moment Tashaun Gipson saw fellow 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga play the position, the veteran defensive back knew his younger teammate would be a star.

To see that prediction come to fruition this season has been a “blessing” for Gipson, and he recently revealed the role both he and NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner played in Hufanga’s development through an unexpected, full-circle moment.

“Honestly, the dude’s energy is just crazy,” Gipson told Whitner on the latest edition of “Players Only,” airing Sunday during “49ers Pregame Live” on NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I go back to a story I’ll never forget.”

Gipson explained that he has taken on a mentor role with Hufanga this season -- something Whitner once did for him when the pair played together on the Cleveland Browns.

When Whitner left the 49ers in free agency to sign with the Browns before the 2014 season, Gipson immediately reached out to his new teammate on Twitter.

“The first thing you said is your job is to get me to the Pro Bowl, ‘I’m going to make you play at a high level,’ ” Gipson told Whitner. “I tell people that story all the time, and mark my words, you elevated my game to play at that Pro Bowl level.”

Whitner kept his word. The duo was voted to the Pro Bowl together that season, and now Gipson is paying it forward with Hufanga.

Gipson said that as soon as he found out he would be starting alongside Hufanga to begin the year, with Jimmie Ward starting the 2022 NFL season on short-term injured reserve, he asked the second-year pro about his goals.

“I told him I [saw] it in him. I said, ‘Man, you’re going to be the best safety in the league … My job is to get you where you’re trying to go,’ ” Gipson said. “... I asked him what his goals [were]. He said, ‘Man, I just want to get to a Pro Bowl.’”

Story continues

Gipson told Hufanga he wouldn’t have to worry about making the Pro Bowl because when the vet was done with him, he would be one of the league’s top safeties.

And through seven games this season, Hufanga has made a name for himself indeed. The 22-year-old is PFF’s 12th-ranked safety and is No. 12 among safeties in solo tackles with 29. His three interceptions on the season have him tied for third most in the NFL.

“And to see it come to fruition, man, it’s just a blessing to watch him unfold week after week, play after play,” Gipson told Whitner. “Such a humble kid, that energy. He wants to learn, and it’s a blessing to be able to share the field with a young, hungry guy like that.

"He’s going to take over here soon, if he hasn’t already.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast