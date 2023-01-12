Tashaun Gipson Sr. joins 'NFL Now' to discuss 49ers' upcoming wild-card game vs. Seahawks
Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. joins 'NFL Now' to discuss the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming wild-card game vs. Seattle Seahawks.
#Bills vs. #Dolphins 7 things to watch for during Week 15's game:
Minty Bets, Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller preview the 3 games on Sunday of NFL Wild Card Weekend.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoffs Wild Card game preview and breakdown for the game on Saturday, December 14
Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Hebert are both in the playoffs for the first time and are looking to lead the teams to an AFC wild card win.
Broncos owners paid for Ronnie Hillman's teammates' travel to the late running back's celebration of life. Peyton Manning helped coordinate.
The Seattle Seahawks plan to take away Brock Purdy's greatest asset -- his surprising steadiness as an inexperienced rookie.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has seen the report about Jack Jones talking back to Bill Belichick, and believes it's a sign of a larger attitude shift in the younger generation of NFL players.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
The common TV narrative about Tua Tagovailoa changed this week
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
Carr is out as the Raiders quarterback after nine seasons.