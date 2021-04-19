S Tashaun Gipson returning to the Bears on a one-year deal

The Chicago Bears may have shaken up their secondary quite a bit since free agency started, but their safeties are going to look quite familiar from what we saw in 2020.

According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, the Bears are bringing back safety Tashaun Gipson on a one-year deal. Gipson likely returns as the starter, playing alongside Eddie Jackson.

Gipson signed with the Bears on a one-year deal last year and had spurts of success. He started all 16 games and recorded 66 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions, tied for the team lead. He notably picked off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in week three to preserve the team’s improbable comeback victory.

Per source, safety Tashaun Gipson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the Chicago Bears. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 19, 2021

Gipson finished the season strong as well, grading out as the team’s best player in their playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in January. He forced a fumble, broke up two passes, and allowed just one catch on four targets in the 21-9 loss.

The former Pro Bowl safety has been in the league since 2012, when he signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. After spending four years with the Browns, Gipson joined the Jacksonville Jaguars and was a key component in their run to the AFC Championship game in 2017. He was released in 2019 and spent one season with the Houston Texans prior to joining the Bears.

Gipson reunites with Jackson and safety Deon Bush as the team’s top safeties heading into the 2021 season. Terms of his contract have not yet been disclosed.

