Tashaun Gipson interception sets up 49ers’ overtime win against Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers keep rolling.

It took overtime on New Year’s Day but the NFC West champs downed the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, on a Robbie Gould field goal.

Gould missed a 41-yarder that could have won the game at the end of regulation.

San Francisco has won 9 consecutive games.

The Brock Purdy hype train will continue to grow. He was 22-of-35 for 284 yards with 2 TD passes and one pick.

Christian McCaffrey accounted for 222 yards.

On the Raiders’ side, Jarrett Stidham threw three TD passes but also was intercepted twice.

The second pick was by Tashaun Gipson and led to the game-winning field goal.

One positive for the Raiders was Davante Adams breaking Tim Brown’s single-season record for receiving yards.

