Tashaun Gipson, 49ers agree to contract; veteran to join competition at safety

49ers add depth at safety by signing veteran Gipson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Monday made a late addition to their roster to join the competition at safety.

The club announced the signing of veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, who has been selected to one Pro Bowl in his 10-year NFL career.

The 49ers are short on safeties with Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and Dontae Johnson (ribs) currently out of action.

Gipson joins a group of safeties that includes Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore, George Odum and Tayler Hawkins. Nickel back Qwuantrezz Knight was moved to safety last week for practices against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gipson, 32, has played for Cleveland, Jacksonville, Houston and Chicago in his career. He has appeared in 140 games with 132 starts.

He has 27 career interceptions. Gipson (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) started 28 games over the past two seasons on back-to-back one-year contracts with the Bears.

Gipson worked out for the 49ers last week while the club held two practices against the Vikings in Eagan, Minn.

The 49ers wrap up the exhibition season Thursday with a matchup against the Houston Texans. Teams must trim their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players by Aug. 30.

