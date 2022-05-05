Tarvarius Moore will compete for starting job

49ers safety Tarvarius Moore was expected to compete for a starting job a year ago, but a torn Achilles during organized team activities in June ended those plans. A year later, Moore is back in the hunt.

Jaquiski Tartt remains a free agent, and the 49ers did not select a safety among their nine picks in last week’s draft. That leaves Moore, Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum as the options to start alongside free safety Jimmie Ward.

“He played half a year as a starter, and we thought he finished his last five games as a true starting safety, and before that, he was always one of our best special teams players,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Moore’s 2020 season, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Moore, a third-round choice in 2018, has appeared in 48 games with 13 starts.

Tartt started 14 games last season, but the 49ers have made no move to re-sign him.

“We haven’t talked to him,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the conclusion of the draft. “We haven’t gone there, yet. We will see. He’s a free agent. We think highly of Jaquiski. He’s played a lot of good football for us, and we’re grateful for that. Talented, talented dude. And he’ll play in this league and continue to play at a high level.”

