Tarvaris Jackson death: Former NFL quarterback dies in car crash, aged 36

Former National Football League quarter-back Tarvaris Jackson has died after being involved in a car accident on Sunday night, aged 36.

The ex-Seattle Seahawks player was reportedly involved in a crash in Alabama, according to US media outlet TMZ. The tragic news was also announced by NFL Network presenter Ian Rapoport.

Jackson was working for Tennessee State University as the Tigers’s quarterbacks coach.

A spokesperson for TSU confirmed his death on Monday morning.

Jackson, known warmly as “TJack” by those close to him, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and spent four tears in Minneapolis before moving on to Seattle in what was the first of two stints with the Seahawks, sandwiching a year with the Buffalo Bills in 2012.

Upon returning to Seattle in 2013, Jackson played back-up to quarterback Russell Wilson as the Seahawks clinched the 2013 Super Bowl, and he retired from the game following the 2015 season before returning to Alabama State on their coaching team before moving to Tennessee State last year.





