Tartan Army 'so important to this team' - Carver

[PA Media]

Scotland assistant coach John Carver says their Euros training base is starting to "feel like home" as they prepare for the tournament opener against host nation Germany on Friday.

Steve Clarke's side arrived in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday, and will be backed by a huge travelling support during their time in Germany.

"We had a wonderful welcome from the mayor and now we want to make an impact," Carver said, following the team's first training session on Monday.

"We saw a little bit of the culture last night and we've had the open day today and it was fantastic.

"It is very important you embrace the community and we've done that. We try to make it feel as much like home as we can, that's why we brought the weather with us.

"If you look at the surroundings, all the branding and making the place feel like it's our home."

On the importance of the Tartan Army, Carver added: "I'm hearing there could be more than 200,000, that doesn't surprise me.

"They are so important to this team. The players understand that. I hope they enjoy themselves. I hope we give them something to cheer about."