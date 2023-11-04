Tarris Reed Jr. steals show as Michigan basketball hammers Northwood 92-45 in exhibition

Although it was just an exhibition game, Michigan basketball's 2023-24 season couldn't have gotten off to a much better start than it did in Friday's 92-45 beatdown of Division II Northwood at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines had just nine healthy scholarship players; Jaelin Llewellyn (ACL) and Jace Howard (stress fracture, knee) were both sidelined, and U-M was without head coach Juwan Howard as he continues his rest and recovery from heart surgery in mid-September, but the Wolverines looked like a well-oiled machine.

Michigan forwards Tarris Reed Jr. (32) and Terrance Williams II (5) block a layup by Northwood guard Jordan Jackson (5) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

SIDELINED: Michigan basketball's Jace Howard to miss 4-6 weeks with knee injury

Tarris Reed Jr. finished with his first career double-double, scoring a career-high 13 points and adding 10 rebounds, all in the first half. Reed sat the second half after he tweaked a slight groin injury, but interim head coach Phil Martelli said "he's fine" moving forward.

"He's a likable young guy," Martelli said. "He's a big voice and when they see that guy performed well, I do think he's a spark."

He was one of four Wolverines to score in double figures, as Seton Hall transfer Tray Jackson led all scorers with 20, just one shy of his career high, Dug McDaniel added 16 and Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua flirted with a triple-double: 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"A little bit trying to fill up the stat sheet," Nkamhoua joked. "But I had a lot of fun with my guys."

Will Tschetter also had a career night scoring seven points and pulling down 13 rebounds, both personal bests.. Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett added nine points and hit all three of his 3-point tries, George Washington III scored seven points in his collegiate debut, and Terrance Williams II added seven points and five rebounds.

The Wolverines built a double-figure lead six minutes in and used a 16-1 run late in the first half to turn a large lead into a rout.

Here's what stood out from the opening night:

Reed steals show early

Reed appears to be weathering the post-Hunter Dickinson transition just fine. The sophomore was the most dominant force on the court from the opening tip (which he won), before he got an offensive rebound and putback layup on the game's first possession, then came away with a steal less than a minute later.

Northwood guard Jordan Jackson (5) passes as Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) defends during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

U-M FOOTBALL VS. PURDUE SATURDAY: A big night for Blake Corum in Big Ten title game rematch?

Reed made his second basket of the game to put Michigan up 6-0, then he got busy on the defensive end with a rebound, a block, and another rebound — all before the first media timeout of the game. But he was just getting warmed up.

"Tarris has been putting in work, grinding every day," Nkamhoua said. "Any time we're gonna play against a team where they can't match up with his size, I know he's gonna do what he needs to do."

Reed was fouled on his first touch on the other side of the media timeout and split the pair of free throws. On the next possession, he was the beneficiary of a Timberwolves turnover and he took the ball coast-to-coast for a dunk. He added two more defensive rebounds — one when he was on the perimeter matched up with a guard and another when he crashed the glass — then two on the offensive end, the last of which led to an offensive rebound.

Reed exited the game with 3:22 left to play in the first half.

Michigan forward Tray Jackson (2) is defended by Northwood guard Jordan Jackson during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

RAINER SABIN: Michigan football losing the perception battle as fury over sign-stealing scandal mounts

New faces fit right in

Burnett, Jackson and Nkamhoua all joined the program as graduate transfers this summer; their experience was on display Friday night.

Jackson, who will likely serve as this season's sixth man, made a layup just two minutes after he subbed in. Moments later, U-M got a long Northwood rebound and turned it into a transition score when Jackson caught a Burnett pass, took two long strides and threw down a thunderous dunk to put Michigan up by 18.

"He's probably the most talented player we have on this team," Nkamhoua said. "His offensive and defensive capabilities are through the roof. He has what any basketball player wishes for: athleticism, a good shot, good handle and vision."

Jackson added another basket and a 3-pointer in the final minutes of the half, finishing the first period 4-for-4 with nine points. Burnett also scored nine first half points without missing a 3-point attempt.

The first came about 10 minutes in on an inside-out pass from Nkamhoua when the defenders collapsed on him. The next came from the right wing, the final bucket of U-M's 16-1 run; Burnett, who shot 32.1% from beyond the arc last season, then added another from the corner late in the half to put the Wolverines up by 30.

Nkamhoua, meanwhile, missed his first two 3s, but showed the versatility he was known for as a Vol; he had a rebound and assist in the first minute of play and finished the first half with five points, four rebounds and three assists.

He took that momentum out of the break. After an early Northwood turnover, Nkamhoua responded with a dunk. He then came up with a rebound on the defensive end, followed by an even more thunderous slam the next time down the court.

Jackson's highlight came at the 14:20 mark, when he caught a lob from Williams and threw down a slam over Northwood's Richard Lowe.

"What I really like is that he has not blinked," Martelli said of Jackson, a Detroit native. "He's a local kid who's come back home, so now there's added pressure, that's not easy. It's added pressure, and T-Will is ahead of him on the depth chart.

"The biggest test will be when the ball doesn't go in. How is he going to handle going 1-for-6 instead of 5-for-6 to start the game. He has to have the same energy and change-the-game mindset, and that's what he's been doing even in practice."

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel (0) attempts a layup as Northwood guard Jordan Jackson defends during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

An injury scare for McDaniel

There was a slight scare in the second half when McDaniel made a nifty layup to put U-M up, 70-25; he immediately came up lame and signaled for the trainers to take a look at him.

It turned out to be a minor issue; he checked back in moments later and drilled a 3-pointer not long after that. It was that kind of night for McDaniel, who finished 6-for-9, including 3-for-5 on 3s.

"Dug is fine," Martelli said.

Michigan held Northwood to 25.7% shooting from the floor and 9.5% on 3-pointers (with just two makes on 21 tries), won the rebounding battle 49-38, and had 20 assists compared to one assist for Northwood when the walk-ons checked into the game with seven minutes to play.

Lowe led the Timberwolves with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Jackson added 10 points.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball rolls over D-II Northwood, 92-45, in exhibition