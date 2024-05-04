Tarr maximizing the moment

May 4—TOLONO — Sitting in the first-base dugout on a sun-splashed, warm afternoon at the softball field she has called home the last four years, Ruby Tarr doesn't get emotional.

Or nostalgic.

At least not yet.

Perhaps those feelings will surface in the next week when she plays her final home games wearing the maroon and white Unity colors. Maybe when the senior sprints out to her shortstop position or steps into the right-handed batter's box one more time for the Rockets.

For now, though, she is embracing a mantra 10th-year Unity coach Aimee Davis instilled in her at one point during these past four years.

Maximize the moment.

"I'll miss it a lot," Tarr said. "Four years here have been crazy. There's been good times. There's been bad times. But so many memories have been made."

Memories Tarr has had a direct role in producing. Two trips to the Class 2A state tournament in her first two seasons starting with the Rockets. A run to the Sweet 16 last spring.

Now, with the final postseason of her high school career beginning in a little more than a week, Tarr realizes her days representing the Rockets are numbered. But if she wants the experience to last well into May, well, she'll play a significant role.

"Ruby has always just been a ballplayer," Davis said. "Most people around here that read the newspaper just think she can hit the ball well and make good plays, but knowing her as a person is really cool for me."

It's a relationship for Davis that dates back to when Tarr was in sixth grade, just starting to play softball for the Unity Junior High program Davis coached after Tarr and her family family moved from Homer to Sidney. That was preceded by a move from Fisher to Homer before Tarr started first grade.

"I know Ruby Tarr so well," Unity senior and softball teammate Taylor Drennan said with a smile and laugh. "Me and her are best friends. I joke around with her a lot. She gets really mad at me sometimes when I do that, but she's amazing. She will always be a person that I will be able to go to."

Davis has on the field, writing Tarr's name in the starting lineup when she was just a freshman and hasn't stopped. With good reason. The Rockets have compiled a 98-30-1 record in Tarr's career.

"She's a great teammate," Unity junior Jenna Adkins said. "Always supportive. Always talking. Even if you do bad in a game, she'll make you feel great. Just super welcoming."

"Ruby and I have played together for a long time," Unity junior Lindy Bates added. "We've all taken little bits of knowledge from her. She's a good role model."

The Rockets' No. 3 hitter and defensive leader, Tarr knows her softball career will extend beyond what she can accomplish this month at Unity. She signed with Western Illinois last November after committing last summer once the Leathernecks got involved late in the recruiting process.

But she doesn't want to miss out on what might happen in these next few weeks for the Rockets, who carry a 17-7-1 record into Saturday's home triangular with Newton and St. Teresa. A 2A regional semifinal game with Monticello on May 15 at Randy Wolken Field in St. Joseph begins another postseason for Tarr, who has only known the feeling of celebrating regional titles during her Unity career.

"Going into freshman year, I was just happy to be playing," Tarr said. "I was just trying to hang with the big dogs, I guess, but I realized that success was possible and that we had what it takes to get to state. It's just so surreal. I'm excited to see what this postseason can look like."

After she hit two home runs on Friday during the Rockets' senior night game against Chillicothe IVC, Tarr now has a .467 average with four home runs, 30 RBI, three triples, nine doubles, 24 runs scored and a slugging percentage of .827. She's also only struck out eight times this season.

With players like Taylor Henry and Maddie Reed, among others, leading the Rockets' offense early on in Tarr's high school career, Tarr is now the one her fellow teammates look to for consistent production.

"I trust her with my life," Drennan said. "I have so much confidence in her. She'll do anything when she's up at bat and will always give her best."

Tarr's junior season with the Rockets ended two wins shy of a third straight trip to the state tournament, with St. Anthony rallying to defeat Unity 8-6 in a sectional championship game in Tolono.

Tarr entered that summer knowing she would play travel softball for the Illinois Firecrackers, based out of Chatham, but unsure about her college future.

"Her junior year was rough on her," Davis said. "She didn't want to disappoint anybody, but she knew that college softball was her dream. She wanted it to happen. I told her, 'Ruby, the work has already been done. You just have to sit back and relax.' Any program that was going to pick her up was going to be lucky to have her."

Tarr was in Kansas City, Mo., last summer at a travel tournament with the Firecrackers when she received a text message from Western Illinois coach Alisa Goler.

"I had no idea about Western Illinois or who Coach Goler was before," Tarr said.

But after talking with Goler and setting up a visit to Macomb, Tarr committed to the Leathernecks. She had other interest from local community college programs like Lake Land, Parkland and Danville Area and had attended camps at Georgia State and South Alabama. Western Illinois, though, stood out.

"It was a long recruiting process," Tarr said. "It had a lot of ups and downs. I didn't really track or follow anything about Western Illinois before my visit, but it fell into my lap, and I took the opportunity."

Tarr will leave home in a few months and begin her college journey. Softball-wise, it may take her some time to adjust to the Division I game in trying to help turn around the Leathernecks. Western Illinois last posted a winning record in 2010.

But she already knows what she wants to major in — speech language pathology, with the goal of becoming a speech therapist at a school and the possibility of coaching softball one day, too — and knows she is content in her decision to attend Western Illinois.

"The recruiting process is something that I wouldn't want to do twice," Tarr said with a laugh. "It was very difficult at times, but my family and friends got me through it. I don't know how I would have done it without them. The hardest part is not knowing if any coach is going to be interested in you or if it's going to be the right school. It's a pretty big decision where you're going to spend the next two or four years. You have to grow up and make that decision."

Davis has seen Tarr grow up ever since her first practice with the Unity softball program in sixth grade.

"She's played third, caught for us and played shortstop during her time, but it's not just the on-the-field skills she has," Davis said. "Not every year do I really feel there is a coach on the field, but I do believe we have that in Ruby. We think the same, and I'll miss having those conversations with her and seeing her perspective.

"If you're showing up to a game of ours and you don't know about her, you've lived in a hole. But just look for the hardest-working girl on the field. That's Ruby."