Taron Johnson led Bills in performance-based bonus pay for 2020
Congratulations to Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. His efforts, quite literally, got him a pay bump for last season.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the NFLPA sent agents the numbers for performance-based pay bonuses for the 2020 season on Tuesday. Johnson struck bigger than any Bills player.
Via that players’ association release, Johnson added $578,749 to his base pay of $1.2 million. Three other Bills players surpassed the $400K total. Those are:
WR Gabriel Davis: $482, 310
OL Ike Boettger: $466,609
CB Levi Wallace:$441,524
Interestingly, it appears Josh Allen’s rookie contract isn’t laced with performance bonuses. Despite his MVP-like season, his bonus was only $119,907. Stefon Diggs, who also led the NFL in receiving, only had a $31,050 bonus.
