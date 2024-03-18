Taron Johnson, Bills agree to three-year contract extension

The Bills have locked up one of their key defensive players for a few more years.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taron Johnson has agreed to a three-year extension with Buffalo that will make him the league's highest-paid nickel corner.

Schefter notes the new contract is worth $31 million.

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. He started all 17 games for the Bills last season, finishing with 98 total tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and a sack. Johnson was on the field for 89 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps.

He was a second-team All-Pro honoree for his performance.

In 88 career games with 67 starts, Johnson has 39 passes defensed, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and 7.0 sacks.

Johnson was previously under contract through 2024.