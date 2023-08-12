Tarno Brewers hold on to 4-3 win over WF Crows in AA tourney

Aug. 11—JAMESTOWN — The Tarno Brewers lead was hanging on by a thread in the seventh inning against the West Fargo Crows but Ben Patton was able to settle down and close the door on a 4-3 win on Friday, Aug. 11, at Jack Brown Stadium.

"I think it started with the first pitch," Patton said. "I didn't get ahead in the count right away so I had to battle back. I think whenever you start with a strike one, it makes the entire at-bat easier."

The Crows scored one run in the top of the seventh and were threatening to score more as they had second and third with nobody out and a 3-1 count on Matt Peck but Patton fought back and struck him out and proceeded to strike out the next two batters to end the game.

"After the first strikeout, I knew they were just going to come easy," Patton said. "I had to just get that first out and then after I found a groove, I know I could put it in cruise control and get the outs I need."

The Brewers opened the scoring in the first when Max Fronk hit a single to score a run and Aaron Pugh scored when the centerfielder overran the ball to make it 2-0. They added two more in the second to push the lead out to 4-0. The Brewers' offense struggled to convert from there as from that point on they left eight runners on.

Offensively, the Brewers were led by Danny Fischer's 2-for-3 day with one RBI and one walk.

The Crows cut into the lead in the fourth when Tyler Anderson hit a run scoring single to make it 4-1. They added another one in the fifth to make it a two-run game at 4-2. Offensively the Crows were led by Andrew Jahnke who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

The Brewers are back in action at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, when they take on the Cass County Catfish.

WF 3, TB 4

WF: 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 3 8 3

TB: 2 2 0 0 0 0 X — 4 7 2

WP: Nick Patton, LP: Kyle Cote, SV: Ben Patton